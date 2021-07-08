CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 120.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,279 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARES. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Ares Management by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. 43.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.71.

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $6,925,105.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Antoinette Cook Bush bought 5,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.79 per share, with a total value of $300,181.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 49.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $64.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $65.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $411.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.80 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 15.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

