CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 1,747 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,198,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,708,000 after acquiring an additional 769,260 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter worth $10,770,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 216.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 389,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,318,000 after acquiring an additional 266,129 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,047,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,950,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,360,000 after purchasing an additional 252,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWA opened at $26.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.51. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $27.43.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.