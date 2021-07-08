CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 137 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 325.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $114.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.16. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 15.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.81%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

