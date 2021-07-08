CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 76 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $989,033,000 after buying an additional 811,035 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 717,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,286,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,809,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RS shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.43.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $757,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RS opened at $150.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $89.38 and a 12 month high of $181.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 15.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 35.67%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

