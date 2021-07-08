CIBC Asset Management Inc Takes $593,000 Position in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 82,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPRT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $47,212,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 2,253.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,177,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042,360 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $4,154,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $3,731,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 1,697.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 408,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 386,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPRT stock opened at $4.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.03 and a beta of 2.19. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.20 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

