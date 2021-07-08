Cipher (CPR) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $79,480.00

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One Cipher coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cipher has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Cipher has a total market capitalization of $138,463.37 and approximately $79,480.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cipher alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.09 or 0.00234984 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000229 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000085 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001477 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.46 or 0.00696373 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cipher Profile

Cipher is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,683,402 coins. Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cipher Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cipher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cipher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.