Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $90.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.44% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cirrus Logic is benefiting from strong demand for its audio and haptic solutions. Solid customer engagement across its portfolio is a boon. Increase in penetration of its audio solutions in smartphones is a positive. Penetration in the Android market is also an upside for the company. Growth opportunities in voice biometrics and closed-loop controllers are likely to be the key catalysts. Moreover, a debt-free balance sheet is a major upside. Nonetheless, its near-term prospect looks gloomy as it might not be able to fully capitalize on opportunities from strong semiconductor demand due to supply constraint. Moreover, competition from semiconductor stalwarts, adverse currency translations, and a volatile macroeconomic environment are other challenges. The stock has underperformed the industry over the past year.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CRUS. Loop Capital started coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $83.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.44. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $55.84 and a one year high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $293.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Jodee Benson sold 6,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $531,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,498. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $566,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,659 shares of company stock valued at $4,890,213 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,626,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $561,870,000 after purchasing an additional 257,706 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,999,000 after purchasing an additional 407,243 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 981,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,248,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth $65,413,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 762,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,659,000 after acquiring an additional 112,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

