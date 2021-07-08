Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Price Target to $27.00

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. HSBC reissued a buy rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $20.10 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.16.

Shares of VLRS opened at $21.31 on Wednesday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $21.31. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 2.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 4.1% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 4,929,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,299,000 after purchasing an additional 191,951 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 14.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,304,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,122,000 after purchasing an additional 409,883 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter valued at $34,722,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,879,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,347,000 after purchasing an additional 731,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 0.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

