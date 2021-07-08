Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 93.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,439 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,596 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 476,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,593,000 after buying an additional 34,640 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 225.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 30,303 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 729,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,968,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $28,600.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,201.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David John Henry sold 1,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $62,636.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,472.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,187 shares of company stock worth $2,876,525 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NTGR shares. Raymond James cut their target price on NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NETGEAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

NASDAQ NTGR opened at $37.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.37. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.81. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.21 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

