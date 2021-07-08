Citigroup Inc. Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 13.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,852 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,542 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,634,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,347,000 after purchasing an additional 285,990 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 6.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,677,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,250,000 after purchasing an additional 238,003 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 41.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,391,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,234,000 after purchasing an additional 987,258 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,246,000 after purchasing an additional 77,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $12,845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

GCP stock opened at $23.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.12. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $27.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.88.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GCP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

