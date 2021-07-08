Citigroup Inc. Has $1.37 Million Position in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,581 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.21% of Advantage Solutions worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADV. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,216,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,530,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,363,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,605,000. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,802,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADV opened at $10.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.01. The company has a market capitalization of $579.69 million and a PE ratio of 12.51. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $13.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $791.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.02 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advantage Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

Advantage Solutions Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

