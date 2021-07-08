Citigroup Inc. Raises Stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 259.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,953 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,901 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of Heartland Financial USA worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 37.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,613,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,590,000 after acquiring an additional 975,006 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 18.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,755,000 after acquiring an additional 96,461 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,332,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 76.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 365,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,364,000 after acquiring an additional 158,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 0.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 336,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Shares of HTLF opened at $45.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.39. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.37 and a 12-month high of $54.03.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $169.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.54 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.