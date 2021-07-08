Citigroup Inc. Sells 41,933 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,933 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KW. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 11,749 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 892,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,965,000 after acquiring an additional 217,499 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 31,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 19,902 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 218,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,663 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $19.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $21.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.05.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 26.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, CFO Justin Enbody sold 46,100 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $954,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 468,218 shares in the company, valued at $9,692,112.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

