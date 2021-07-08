Citigroup Inc. Sells 77,256 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) by 56.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,256 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UTZ. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Utz Brands by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Utz Brands by 45.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Utz Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Utz Brands by 10.3% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Utz Brands by 9.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on UTZ. DA Davidson raised their target price on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Stephens raised Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities started coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

UTZ stock opened at $22.63 on Thursday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.26.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%.

Utz Brands Profile

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

