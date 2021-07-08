Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,789 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. 42.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

ABR stock opened at $17.62 on Thursday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $19.49. The company has a quick ratio of 22.03, a current ratio of 22.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.04.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 86.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.