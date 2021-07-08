Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Buys 31 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IDXX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.00.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total transaction of $4,029,772.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 661,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,190,437.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total value of $277,002.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 653,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,666,397.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IDXX opened at $665.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $573.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.77. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $329.69 and a 1 year high of $667.00.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

