Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $359,000 Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,858 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in eBay were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 595,657 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $29,931,000 after purchasing an additional 165,560 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at $1,043,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,768 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at $5,784,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,174,215 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $159,503,000 after acquiring an additional 164,660 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.44.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $70.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.43.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

