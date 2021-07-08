Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Invests $235,000 in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $216,060.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,191,588. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.45.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $209.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.00. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $109.99 and a 52-week high of $226.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

