Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Lowers Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,248 shares of company stock valued at $14,196,884. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.33.

NYSE COF opened at $155.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $70.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.67. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.30 and a fifty-two week high of $168.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.02) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

