Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Makes New Investment in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,672 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $358,714,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,642,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,820,497,000 after buying an additional 3,169,102 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,109,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,795,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,117,000 after buying an additional 1,155,389 shares during the period. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 2,041,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,620,000 after buying an additional 1,051,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

BK opened at $49.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.96. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $52.90.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $645,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,279,353.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

