Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) is Andra AP fonden’s 10th Largest Position

Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,700 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Citrix Systems comprises 0.4% of Andra AP fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $18,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,405 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,138 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,570 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 22.2% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 82,123 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $11,527,000 after purchasing an additional 14,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $109,535.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,034 shares in the company, valued at $8,204,483.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total value of $446,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,409 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,685. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.63. 2,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.62. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.26 and a 1-year high of $173.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.14.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 547.90% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.89.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

