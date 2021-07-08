Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 120.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,025 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLNE. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1,968.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,698 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,248,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,813,000 after purchasing an additional 752,862 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,284,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,744,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,753,000. 38.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

In other news, CFO Robert M. Vreeland sold 171,083 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $1,989,695.29. Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 250,000 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $2,887,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,574,439 shares of company stock worth $35,460,353. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLNE stock opened at $8.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.11 and a beta of 1.87. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

CLNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

Clean Energy Fuels Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.