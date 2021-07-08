Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,856,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,018,970 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $6,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 7,166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 421,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 11,752 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,131,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,274,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 14,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCO opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.52. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $3.05.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $370.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.85 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Clear Channel Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.54.

Clear Channel Outdoor Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

