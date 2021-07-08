ClinTex CTi Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $660,023.00 (CTI)

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. During the last seven days, ClinTex CTi has traded up 25.2% against the dollar. ClinTex CTi has a market capitalization of $10.66 million and $660,023.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ClinTex CTi coin can currently be bought for $0.0931 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00057646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003255 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00019408 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.34 or 0.00936658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 91.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005276 BTC.

ClinTex CTi Coin Profile

ClinTex CTi is a coin. It launched on June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 114,445,175 coins. ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ClinTex CTi is clintex.io . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ClinTex CTi’s official message board is clintex.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

ClinTex CTi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClinTex CTi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ClinTex CTi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ClinTex CTi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

