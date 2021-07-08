Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLDR. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudera during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Cloudera during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Cloudera during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudera in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Cloudera news, President Mick Hollison sold 31,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $501,125.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 99,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,816.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $226,160.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,154.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,314 shares of company stock worth $1,894,446. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLDR. Barclays cut their target price on Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cloudera currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Shares of NYSE CLDR opened at $15.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.18. Cloudera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Cloudera’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

