Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cloudflare Inc. provides platform protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software or changing a line of code. It operates principally in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, San Jose, Washington, D.C., Lisbon, London, Munich, Beijing, Singapore, and Sydney. Cloudflare Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Cloudflare alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NET. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.31.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $108.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.83. The stock has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.98 and a beta of 0.04. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $110.94.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.06, for a total transaction of $2,161,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total transaction of $2,536,601.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 998,593 shares of company stock worth $84,066,178 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,900,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $393,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,207,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $954,000. 61.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cloudflare (NET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.