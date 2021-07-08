Cohen & Steers Inc. Acquires 3,924 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Newmont by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $63.63 on Thursday. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The company has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.04.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 82.71%.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $249,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,673.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,840 shares of company stock valued at $3,819,344. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.