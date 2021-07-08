Cohen & Steers Inc. Cuts Stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Cohen & Steers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,244 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $10,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.5% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 44.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $38.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.26 and a beta of 0.67. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a fifty-two week low of $26.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.78.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $235.19 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,433.33%.

AY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

