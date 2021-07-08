Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $7.70 Million Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $7,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 389,266 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

FMC opened at $105.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.38. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $96.05 and a 52 week high of $123.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.73.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

