Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) Shares Sold by Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lessened its position in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) by 82.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,423 shares during the quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 294.0% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 33,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 24,795 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth $128,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 83.5% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 42,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 19,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 27.0% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 96,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 20,487 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of MIE opened at $4.02 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.88.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%.

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily seeks to to invest in master limited partnerships and securities issue by companies engaged in energy sector.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.