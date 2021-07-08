Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (RFI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on September 30th

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.
Shares of NYSE RFI opened at $16.38 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $16.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.82.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile
