Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,058 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.06% of Cohu worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 28.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 12.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,556,000 after buying an additional 35,310 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,573,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 81.5% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 556,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,289,000 after buying an additional 249,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 249.3% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 66,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 47,395 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ COHU opened at $34.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 50.93 and a beta of 1.76. Cohu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. Cohu had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $225.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Cohu from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cohu in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

