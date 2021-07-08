Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,245 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,513 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,713,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1,318.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,732,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $526,637,000 after acquiring an additional 9,046,516 shares during the period. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,040,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229,746 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,891,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,251 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of CMCSA opened at $58.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $266.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $39.03 and a 52-week high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.