Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $247.19 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) will report sales of $247.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $247.25 million and the lowest is $247.13 million. Commercial Vehicle Group reported sales of $126.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full-year sales of $991.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $974.90 million to $1.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Commercial Vehicle Group.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $245.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.21 million.

CVGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $9.44. 8,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,749. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.87. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $13.61. The company has a market cap of $310.95 million, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVGI. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 190.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 563,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 369,800 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,987,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 113.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 427,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 226,889 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter valued at about $2,104,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,575,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,279,000 after acquiring an additional 213,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.