Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €7.50 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) received a €7.50 ($8.82) price target from The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CBK. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.80 ($6.82) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Independent Research set a €4.20 ($4.94) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.70 ($5.53) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €5.75 ($6.76).

ETR CBK opened at €5.69 ($6.69) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €6.26. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion and a PE ratio of -2.89. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of €3.92 ($4.61) and a 1-year high of €6.87 ($8.08).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

