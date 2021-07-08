Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.33.

CVLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Commvault Systems stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,203. Commvault Systems has a fifty-two week low of $36.50 and a fifty-two week high of $82.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.03, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.71.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $191.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Commvault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total value of $339,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,938,723.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,176 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $225,432.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,769.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,758,884 in the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,325,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,797,000 after purchasing an additional 19,826 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 1,462.1% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 199,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 187,150 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,981,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

