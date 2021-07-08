Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CODYY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

CODYY opened at $13.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.37. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $14.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.3239 per share. This represents a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

