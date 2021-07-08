Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s earnings. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.79 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A..

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $185.89 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BVN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NYSE BVN traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.49. The company had a trading volume of 815,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,804. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $14.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BVN. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 901.6% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 265.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,250 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

