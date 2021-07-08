Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) to report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Compugen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.11). Compugen posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compugen will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.39). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.53). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Compugen.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CGEN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compugen during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Compugen during the first quarter worth about $183,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Compugen by 278.2% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 77,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 57,081 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Compugen by 2,090.6% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 500,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 477,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Compugen by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 383,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 259,083 shares during the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.51. The stock had a trading volume of 662,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,140. The company has a market cap of $513.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 2.32. Compugen has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.89.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

