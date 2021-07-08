Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Concentrix Corporation provides technology-enabled business services. The company serves technology & consumer electronics; retail, travel & ecommerce; banking, financial services & insurance; healthcare; communications & media; automotive; and energy & public sector. Concentrix Corporation is based in Fremont, Calif. “

Separately, Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Concentrix presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $162.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.42. Concentrix has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $166.28.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Concentrix will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 359,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $52,344,207.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,940,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,802,883. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total transaction of $781,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,084 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,629.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 374,754 shares of company stock worth $54,727,557 over the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

