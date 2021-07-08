Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Construction Partners Inc. is an infrastructure and road construction company. It provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. The company’s services include construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports and commercial and residential sites. Construction Partners Inc. is based in Alabama, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $30.56 on Tuesday. Construction Partners has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $36.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.14). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Construction Partners will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at $630,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Construction Partners during the first quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Construction Partners during the first quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Construction Partners during the first quarter worth $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 77.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 66.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

