ContentBox (BOX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10,306.00

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One ContentBox coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $2.78 million and approximately $10,306.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ContentBox has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00012676 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.98 or 0.00188973 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000904 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000687 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,718,736,327 coins. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

