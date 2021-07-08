Contentos Market Cap Hits $40.51 Million (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Contentos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. Contentos has a total market capitalization of $40.51 million and $7.97 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Contentos has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00054333 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00017866 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $280.33 or 0.00858426 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 91.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005355 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About Contentos

Contentos (COS) is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,975,686,572 coins and its circulating supply is 2,987,468,070 coins. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io . Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Contentos Coin Trading

