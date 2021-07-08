Contrasting Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) & Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF)

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) and Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Renishaw shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Outokumpu Oyj has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renishaw has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Outokumpu Oyj and Renishaw’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outokumpu Oyj -2.13% -4.87% -2.04% Renishaw N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Outokumpu Oyj and Renishaw’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outokumpu Oyj $6.44 billion 0.44 -$132.51 million ($0.16) -19.56 Renishaw $643.28 million 7.88 $360,000.00 $0.64 108.81

Renishaw has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Outokumpu Oyj. Outokumpu Oyj is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Renishaw, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Outokumpu Oyj and Renishaw, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outokumpu Oyj 2 1 6 0 2.44 Renishaw 1 2 1 0 2.00

Summary

Renishaw beats Outokumpu Oyj on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates. The company also provides various grades of ferrochrome; and by-products, such as OKTO insulation and aggregates, and croval. Its products are used in various applications, including commercial kitchen, cooking, food industry, and home appliances; automotive and transportation; building and infrastructure; and energy and heavy industries. Outokumpu Oyj was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

Renishaw Company Profile

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors. It also provides healthcare products, such as craniomaxillofacial custom-made implants, dental scanners, dental computer-aided design software, neurosurgical robots and accessories, neurosurgical planning software, neurosurgical implants, drug delivery systems, Raman microscopes, analysers, and hybrid Raman systems. In addition, the company offers travel agency services. It serves the aerospace, agriculture, automotive, construction, consumer products, healthcare, power generation, resource exploration, electronics, heavy, precision manufacturing, and medical industries, as well as scientific, research, and analysis industries. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Wotton-under-Edge, the United Kingdom.

