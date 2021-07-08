Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $20.10 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.16.

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock opened at $21.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 2.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.92. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $21.31.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VLRS. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter worth about $34,722,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,879,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,347,000 after purchasing an additional 731,156 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 366.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 620,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after purchasing an additional 487,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,304,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,122,000 after purchasing an additional 409,883 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 688,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,820,000 after purchasing an additional 362,620 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

