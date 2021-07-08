Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Price Target Increased to C$12.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CTSDF. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.75 to C$10.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

CTSDF opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. Converge Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.76.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

