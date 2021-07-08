Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) were down 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.39 and last traded at $9.40. Approximately 6,953 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,161,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

In other Convey Holding Parent news, CEO Stephen C. Farrell bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Also, EVP Kyle Stern bought 38,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $508,531.20.

Convey Holding Parent Company Profile (NYSE:CNVY)

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Convey Holding Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Convey Holding Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.