Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 75.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80,740 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Copart in the 1st quarter worth about $588,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Copart by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 40,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,663,000 after buying an additional 12,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 47,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $6,422,959.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $138.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.85 and a 12 month high of $138.95.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.