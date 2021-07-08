Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) by 24.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the quarter. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GBF. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $884,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000.

Get iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $123.28. 1,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,256. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $116.49 and a 1 year high of $127.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.50.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.