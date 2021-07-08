Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corteva, Inc. provides agriculture products. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry which protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases as well as to enhance crop health. Corteva, Inc. is based in Wilmington, Delaware. “

Get Corteva alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on CTVA. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Corteva from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Corteva currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.21.

CTVA opened at $43.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

In other news, SVP Samuel R. Eathington acquired 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $1,468,110.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 629.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 188,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after buying an additional 162,451 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corteva (CTVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.